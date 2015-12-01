Rapist On The Loose

Francistown police are on the hunt for a rapist who last week ambushed a young woman and raped her in the Tati River near Nkangwa park.

The 25 year old woman of Newstands in Francistown has told of how she was brutally raped by the unknown man while she was crossing the Tati river for a job interview at Adansonia hotel on Friday.

The young lady told the police of how an unknown man with a Zimbabwean accent came from behind her and suddenly attacked and strangled her.

The culprit is said to have overpowered her and she surrendered her cellphone.

When the man ordered her to undress, the young lady refused and tried to fight back but the man who had dropped his knife during the struggle is said to have picked a log and hit her on the leg before she fell to the ground.

The culprit is said to have raped her without using a condom before he disappeared towards Nkangwa park, along the river.

Despite her repeated screams for help, the young lady said no one came to her rescue until she met a woman who helped her to get to the police station.

Superintendent Neo Serumola of Kutlwano Police station confirmed that the victim was treated and discharged at Nyangabwe Referral hospital but said they have not arrested any suspect. “It’s so sad and unfortunate that she got raped, but I wish to advice people to avoid taking dangerous paths because you never know what danger they hold for you. Had she crossed the river at the bridge I would have been much safer for her, but like I said, it was so unfortunate of her to get raped and I wish to appeal to anyone with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the nearest police station,” he said.