*59 teenage pregnancies reported in Ftown in 3 years

* 37 women raped in 6 months

* 21 girls defiled from Jan-June.

Although teenage pregnancy statistics has shown a decline from 80 – 59 cases over a period three years in Francistown, a concerned councillor has advocated for effective condom distribution to prevent STDs.

Speaking during a presentation of the Urban Development Committee at the Francistown City council meeting, the concerned councillor, Lesego Kwambala said it was time for government to start distributing condoms in schools.

“Figures do not lie. These numbers inform us only of the girls who have unfortunately fallen pregnant. What about the statistics of the boys and girls infected and treated for sexually transmitted infections. If the Department of health management team were to avail the figures of STIs for the same period and age groups, we would find the numbers alarming.

“We can not continue to deny it. Our school going age children are sexually active. Is it not better then, that condoms are distributed freely?” Kwambala remarked.

The Itekeng youthful councillor called for Batswana to snap out of denial and act to save the children.

”Time for denial is long past. How many of these young people have contracted HIV.? That’s the question we should be asking our selves” said Kwambala.

On a positive note, the Francistown Urban Development Committee report has revealed a significant drop of teen pregnancies among girls below 15 years, from two cases in 2016 to zero incidents in the first quarter of 2019.

A different set of police statistics has however revealed an ugly scenario wherbey from January to June this year 37 women have been raped and 21 girls defiled .

In case of rape, women aged between 23 and 35 years were being targeted by people that are not neccesarily strangers to them, the report has indicated.