Rape case against AP candidate set for January

Council candidate for Alliance for Progressives (AP) appeared before Maun Magistrate Court this morning (25 July) charged with molesting his minor cousin.

Taujoruavi Maekopo, a council candidate for Gumare-Tubu South in the Ngamiland district, will appear again in court in January next year for trial, which has been set for the 21 and 23 of that month.Allegations leveled against Maekopo date back to February 2016, when he was a student at Maun Senior Secondary School.



Maekopo, who was aged 21 at the time, was babysitting his younger cousins and allegedly raped one of the girls, a 12-year-old, during the night.

He was nearly arrested earlier this week after failing to make a court appearance. The politician’s attorney, Lesego Phoi, begged with the court to lift the warrant of arrest, contending that he as the attorney was not even aware the court had set a date.



This is because in April when the matter was postponed, the communication was that the court would convey the date of the next mention in adequate time.



Meanwhile, the complainant’s family are said to be divided over whether the girls should testify against their relative.