*Family suspect big politicians

The mysterious disappearance of a 96-year-old Rakops royal threatens to divide the dusty Boteti township as family and villagers begin to ask questions.

Lepang Segaise, a Headman of Arbitration in the village, was reported missing on August 15th. Neither the elder nor his car, a silver-grey Honda CRV, have been seen since.

The missing man’s increasingly concerned family say it took them time to realise ‘what they were dealing with’, hence their reluctance to open up to the media.

In an exclusive telephone interview with The Voice, family spokesperson and Segaise’s grandson, Samuel Letang explained that they initially thought they were faced with a simple case of someone getting lost.

“But now we are convinced that a crime has been committed,” he disclosed in an emotional interview on Wednesday.

“The disappearance of my grandfather was orchestrated by powerful people with money – the only people who can steal a car and its owner and leave no trace” he said his speech dripping with confusion and hurt.

Letang insisted there was no way his grandfather would just disappear as he rarely went anywhere without someone by his side.

“He did not drive. The only time he drove his car was to move it to a shade,” maintained Letang, adding his grandfather had four drivers, who are all well-known members of the Rakops community.

“These are the only people who drove him to wherever he wanted to go,” Letang re-iterated.

He further told The Voice that all the drivers were questioned about their whereabouts on the day Kgosi Segaise disappeared and only three gave satisfactory answers.

“The other driver’s stories just don’t add up. He says he was at the cattlepost but does not have an alibi. He’s a bit suspicious to me!” Speculating on what might have happened to the elder, Letang swallowed his fear and reluctantly admitted.

“We are not going to point any fingers, but we know political desperation can cause people to do unimaginable things.

“Very powerful people are involved in this matter, and it could be due to political desperation,” he said.

Growing increasingly agitated as the interview draws on, the grandson added, “Our police have been ranked the best in Africa. How then can a 96-year-old man and his car disappear for so many days without a trace?”

Despite their failure to find the missing man, Letang said the family were appreciative of the efforts put in by the police and government.

“The police chopper is working over time and cars have been availed for the daily massive search of my grandfather,” he revealed.

Nevertheless, in a brief interview with The Voice, Rakops Police Station Commander, Superintendent Thito Freeman conceded their investigations were yet to yield any leads.

“We are still trying to find out what could have happened. As stated we have interviewed all of the old man’s four drivers,” said the top cop.

“Investigations into the matter are still ongoing and having interviewed the drivers doesn’t necessarily mean we are done with them,” finished Freeman.

Meanwhile, with each passing hour that Kgosi Segaise remains missing, the chances of finding him alive diminish even further.