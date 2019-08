The famous Prince Kaybee of ‘Gugulethu’ fame will rock Jwaneng Spring Fiesta on Friday 30 August.

The South African artist will perform at Debswana Club together with Amantle Brown, Ancestral Rituals, DJ Sly, Gouvaiya, NT Base, Lefatshe, Mabb Dee, Davebouy, Laprie and Cooper.

Energetic Kokwana will be the MC.

Tickets are being sold for P100.