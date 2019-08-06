Of late, I have become a darling to most friends and relatives, not because I am a loving person but simply because I have access to free firewood.

With 18 hour long power cuts still in place and gas now way beyond the reach of many, firewood is the only affordable option for most households.

But with incomes already overstretched, buying firewood is yet another burden because the increased demand has also pushed the price higher.

As my life is between the city and the farm, I can easily ask our helpers to go into the bush of our farming community to get firewood, something which is known by friends and relatives.

When the power outages started, one or two relatives asked me to bring them firewood.

But of late the number of requests has increased, I guess mainly because the price of firewood has also gone up, just like everything else including fuel.

The problem though is that a part of me loves the environment hence I wouldn’t want to cause any deforestation in my hood by cutting down more trees.

This thus means that some of the requests will be ignored.

I really feel for my relatives who will have to dig deeper into their pockets to buy firewood because in all fairness, I cannot please everyone at the expense of the environment.

I may sound selfish but that’s the sad reality.

I must hasten to add that I was shocked at how precious firewood has become.

When I went to deliver firewood for one of my aunts for the second time, she was actually cooking on fire and as soon she finished, she put it out.

When I tried to protest as I was still seated by the fire keeping myself warm, she told me in no uncertain terms that her firewood would not be wasted by people just wanting to keep warm! Instead, she threw me a small blanket to wrap around to keep the cold at bay.

As she did this, she had this serious look on her face to show that she had no time to joke about her firewood even though I had actually brought it!

This got me thinking of how our lives have been changed by the situation we are in. Things we once took for granted have suddenly become dear.

Who would have thought that smoke and fire would become a part of urban dwellers in Zimbabwe?

It’s now news and a cause for celebration when there is electricity during the day because we have gotten used to having power at odd hours.

And our troubles never seem to end. Fuel prices have gone up again and so are the prices of basic foods. We really are a nation in distress.

In other news, Tourism minister, Priscah Mupfumira made headlines in recent days after being charged with corruption involving US$95 million (P950 million) siphoned from the state pension fund.

The minister is currently languishing at the remand prison as she was on Saturday remanded in custody for 21 days pending investigations into the matter.

It is alleged that she siphoned the money on various occasions while she was Labour and Social Welfare minister.

While these charges and the amount involved is jaw dropping, it did not interest people that much as it did not become a talking point.

Instead, the questions posed were: why her and why now?

You see, the who’s who in our society have long been linked to corruption with Zanu PF top officials, cabinet ministers and their cronies leading the pack.

So as to why this particular minister is being made the sacrificial lamb is yet another story waiting to be told. But I must say, this could be the beginning of ugly factional fights in the ruling party.