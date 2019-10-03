A month after a woman was killed by her boyfriend on the night of September 3, 2019 in Kumakwane, police have told the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court that they are yet to interview the key witness.

This was revealed by State prosecutor, Sub Inspector Libumbo Lebala, when the accused person Nchidzi Scotch appeared briefly in court this week.



According to Lebala, the witness is the child of the deceased Ookeditse Matata (39) who was present when Scotch allegedly stabbed her multiple time.



He has since been transferred to Gantsi to continue his schooling.



Also present on that fateful night were Matata’s landlord pensioners.



“Your worship we are yet to interview the key witness who has been transferred to Gantsi and we have not found the perfect time to go and interview him. We are also waiting for a Forensic Report,”Lebala said.



He requested that Scotch be further remanded in custody pending the release of the report as well as to give the police more time to conduct further investigations.



The Wednesday court appearance was brief since the presiding magistrate was on sick leave and the matter was handled by another magistrate, Ike Raphael.

However, when the 42-year-old Scotch was given an opportunity to say something he struggled to speak as there seemed to be a problem with his throat.



He said he would speak when the substantive Magistrate would be present in two weeks’ time.



Scotch had a bandaged ankle and was walking with the support of crutches.



He had difficulty in walking, only covering a few meters before calling for support complaining that he was tired.

Outside court, Sub Inspector Lebala could not confirm or deny whether Scotch had previous murder convictions only saying that it was too early to reveal such details since the matter was at the preliminary stage.

Scotch allegedly killed Matata who also hails from Gulubane village in the North East District after they went separate ways and the former having moved to rent a house in Gabane. The deceased was laid to rest two weeks ago in Gulubane.