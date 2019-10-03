Police XI Reserve team, Mogobane United Football Club (FC) striker Kaone Kolagano,17, has secured a place to study and pursue his promising football career at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, United States of America (USA) for a period of 3years courtesy of his parents.

Pedro as affectionately known by his legion of fans, was promoted from Police XI Under 17 side to Mogobane United FC back in 2017 where he was called up to the National Under 17 and eventually called to the National Under 20 team this year.

The young striker who hails from Magotlhwane Village is said to have banged in 5 goals to his name in this year’s campaign already before departing to USA this past Saturday.

Speaking to Voice Sport from his new base this week, Kolagano said he will forever be grateful to his parents who have supported him to play football since he was a toddler. “I want to thank my parents for this massive opportunity because they have always seen that I had the potential to be a star hence this decision. Furthermore, USA is treating me well as I have managed to acclimatise to the weather and the people here have welcomed me with great respect thus awaiting to do what I am passionate about,” he said.

The promising striker went on to mention some of the coaches that played a part in his progress.



Amongst the mentors was Future Stars Coach William Monene as he once played under his guidance. “Monene played a really vital role in my progress in football as he used give me advice on where to improve because he believed in hard work thus adopting the hunger to always put pressure on your opponents in my style of play,” Kolagano explained.

Voice Sport also spoke to Kolagano’s former coach at Mogobane United FC Vincent Seitshiro who said Kolagano’s departure is a massive blow to his club but a great breakthrough.

“Pedro is a fantastic player, he has shown in many occasions that he is destined for greatness. I liken him to the Portuguese and Juventus FC star Cristiano Ronaldo; his prowess and skills in front of goals is just amazing considering his age and I wish him the best.

However, Kolagano has opened a big hole in my team because we recently got eliminated from a Cup game this past weekend as we were not lethal upfront. I strongly believe that will solve the goal scoring problem that we have always had at the national team over the years,” Seitshiro explained in confidence.

