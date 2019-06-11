Police are investigating a case in which a man, his wife and daughter were found dead yesterday morning in the bush near Broadhurst old cemetery.

Botswana Police Service’s (BPS) Deputy Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali confirmed the incident.

He said they received the report from a passerby at around 8am.

He said according their investigations the family resides in Phase 2 Gaborone.

“It is alleged the three were killed and their car was found dumped not far from the scene. For now it is a bit sketchy and we have set up a team of detectives to investigate this gruesome murder. The man is 37 years old, the woman 33 and their daughter is 3 years old. We appeal to the public to assist us with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators,” said Bagali.