Incoming reports from Mahalapye are that Police dispersed a consultative meeting of the new political party, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) that was held this evening (Monday) at Herero Central Ward.

Speaking to The Voice, BPF Councillor Baemedi Kudumane of Shakwe/Taupye Ward said the meeting was held in front of a private shopping complex of Naka la Kgomo.

He said while in the middle of the meeting, police officers arrived and told them to end it was illegal.

He said they were told they did not follow the right procedure to hold such meeting.

“It was not a political rally, it was just a consultative meeting as people might be aware that we are spreading the message about our new party. We followed them to the police station and asked them to show us a clause that says we shouldn’t hold private meetings and they claimed the relevant law books were in an office that is locked so we should come tomorrow. They warned us and said next time we should apply for the permit. We are not surprised because the same thing happened over the weekend in Gaborone where we found the venue of our meeting locked up and we are not going to be intimidated by their stunts,” said Kudumane.