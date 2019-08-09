Police arrest suspect in Batswana SA hijacking

Botswana Police have arrested a woman in connection with a case which Batswana were hijacked and three were killed near Swartruggens, South Africa on the 28th July.

It is alleged the nine victims were traveling from Botswana to Durban to buy cars.

Six survived with injuries and they are back home while one is still admitted in a hospital in South Africa.

The accused person Lebogang Mhotsha , 30, was arraigned this morning before Broadhurst Magistrate Court facing single count of conspiracy to robbery.

Court heard that Mhotsha and the other, who is still on the run on or about the 26th of July at Lesirane Ward Mogoditshane acting together and in concert, conspired to rob Naledi Leburu, Alfred Basinyi, Orapeleng Phetso and Rebaone Gaamangwe Kgaditswe through the aid of six South African men.

The six South African men- identities known to the prosecutor, robbed the victims R350 900, $10 500, P350 and a J6 plus Samsung cellphone worth P3 000 when the victims were on their way from Botswana to Durban South Africa.

Speaking to The Voice, Director of Crime Intelligence Assistant Police Commissioner Nunu Lesetedi, said this is a fresh matter and that investigations have just started.

He said there investigations revealed that the two suspects connived and communicated with the other six in SA to rob the victims.

Lesetedi said he could not go into further details because they are working with SA Police so he does not want to interfere with the investigations.

“The victims were carrying a lot of money and it was stolen. There are many ways of making payments to the car dealers than carrying cash. I would like to advice those who are in this business to make online money transfer or pay with cheques. It is also a crime to cross boarder with such amounts without declaring it,” said Lesetedi

Mhotsha has been remanded and she will be back in court for mention on the 22nd of August.