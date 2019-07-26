Pilane’s heated moment

President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Sidney Pilane must learn to control himself.

When making a speech on Saturday during his launch and that of other BMD candidates for Gaborone North, the leader lost his cool after one of the attendants, who had obviously been drinking heavily, blurted out that he was hungry.

The drunk man kept shouting at the top of his voice that since gracing the event in the morning, he had not been given any food and was starving.

This did not go down well with Pilane who retorted angrily, “Shut up wena.”

His remarks took many in the crowd by surprise, especially coming from a party leader.

You are a high profile figure in politics and must keep your cool as such remarks are likely to cost you votes.