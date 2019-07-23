Pilane loses again

Chief Magistrate says the case proceeds tonight

After the Magistrate refused to postpone the Siele VS Duma Boko matter, advocate Sydney Pilane asked for a stay of proceedings to challenge the magistrate decision at the high court.



The presiding Magistrate Goodwill Makofi has since turned this down and the case will continue tonight.



“Reasons advanced are not pursuasive to me. I do not think that such reasons are in law sufficient to stop the case. In my view the objector is trying to delay this matter. The matter proceeds for argument as ordered. Where a party departs for their reasons then the court will make its final decisions,” Makofi said.