BDP OFFER P100 TO TWO MUMS WHOSE SONS WERE NEARLY KILLED AT PARTY RALLY

The mothers of two boys currently fighting for their lives after a car accident at a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) rally have accused the BDP of negligence.

To add to Kamogelo Legore, 45, and 29-year-old Abeleng Lodi’s despair, organiser’s of the event in Lerolwane gave the two mums P100 each as a ‘sorry’ for the accident.

The women’s children, aged 11 and 12 respectively, were among the school kids present ata party function held in the Goodhope/Mabule constituency village on 11 August.

According to a source from Lerolwane, rally organisers went around the village inviting people to their lunch and motorcade.

It is said that after lunch, there was motorcade to the freedom square and one of the cars loaded the primary school pupils who were there. On the way the vehicle overturned, leaving 12 children injured.

Nine are said to have been treated and discharged while two were sent to Princess Marina and another admitted toKanye Primary Hospital.

Speaking to The Voice this week, an audibly concerned Legore said she was worried her son would not survive.

“My child cannot eat some of the food provided by the hospital and I cannot afford to buy him fruits all the time.

“His head was the most affected and he now bleeds through his ears while Lodi’s child’s eyes were affected and there is blood flowing out. It is bad for us. We don’t think they will make it,” said Legore, her voice breaking with emotion.

Although they did not give the party permission to transport their children, their main grievance is that they feel abandoned by the BDP.

“We have been left to fend for ourselves but we are unemployed. Our parliamentary candidate, Edwin Dikoloti told us that he was still busy with the preparations for his launch and can only check on us after that. He was our only hope in this place which we are not even familiar with!”

Although he confirmed being aware of the accident, Dikoloti referred all the questions to Tebogo Keipeile, who was part of the organising team.

“It is unfortunate that they feel neglected but I gave them P50 for airtime and P100 each for food the other day. That money was from Dikoloti, he is taking care of them!” responded Keipeile.