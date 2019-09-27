Palapye is set to see out the month in mouth-watering style, as Wamzito Night Club hosts the Palapye Independence Shesanyama this Sunday.

The event will be headlined by South Africa’s Nokwazi, best known for her massive hit ‘AyabizwaAmagama’.

Adding to the star attraction and sure to get the crowd on their feet will be DJ LaTimmy and Dramaboi.

The show will be mastered by MC Mtizah and Vivie A with a whole host of talented DJs lined-up to perform (see flyer).

Early bird tickets are selling for P80 otherwise patrons will have to fork out P150 at the gate.

Revellers are encouraged to turn-up early and will be rewarded with a free braai from 1pm till 3pm.

As an added incentive not to come late, cooler boxes will not be charged before 7pm, at which time they incur a P50 fee.

So don’t delay and get there early!