Fans of skit and followers of the hilarious William Last KRM aka Motsetserepa are expected to throng Pabloz Executive Lounge this Saturday for a witty roof-top session.

Williams will be alongside Double Up of the ‘Tontobetsa/Thukwi le male’ fame.

There’ll be more entertainment provided by DJs T-Sky, Maftown and Matty.

Cover charge is P50.