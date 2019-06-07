Pabloz hosts Master KG
Master KG

Man of the moment Master KG (Kgaogelo Moagi), will officially welcome the winter season this Friday at Pabloz Executive Lounge.

The Limpopo born artist, who won best artist-African Electro at the African Awards 2018 for his song ‘Skeleton Move’ featuring Zanda Zakuza, is a house hold name as is expected to attract hundreds of fans.

He’s known for hit songs such as ‘Waya waya’, ‘Famba na wena’ and ‘Ntlo e a swa’.

Master KG will share the stage with DJs Fizzy BW, Cue Deck, Slim and Maftown.

Entry price is reserved at P80 before 11pm or P100 afterwards.

