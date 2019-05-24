John Mackenzie in conjunction with New Capital Cinemas will have an outdoor cinema this Friday from 4pm until 9pm.

Each move will cost P50 and amongst the flicks to lookout for is Avengers Endgame which starts at 1800hrs.

In this movie Tony Stark, adrift in space with no food or water sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle.

Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos, the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Tickets are available at the door from Friday 24 May at 10am.

Freshly made popcorn, hotdogs, braai, slush and drinks will be on sale.

Dress warmly, bring camping chairs and blankets.