We have a serious situation that needs addressing with immediate effect in Botswana.

We cannot allow leaders of this country to keep throwing jabs at each, especially in the public domain.

Morupisi

Whatever is happening with former President Ian khama, Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi and President Mokgweetsi Masisi is getting out of control.

You know who is wrong and right and Shaya suggests that you bring that person to order, re ka lapa!