Ooh big daddy!

Imagine bursting into a busy newsroom on deadline.

Just as puzzled journalists wonder what your are up to, you walk up to your girlfriend’s work station, go down on one knee and propose to her.

Now that’s gangster! Mmegi Sports reporter Calistus Kolantsho did exactly that this Tuesday when he proposed to his sweetheart, Neo Masanako, a scribe at The Midweek Sun.

He who finds a wife finds a good thing, and obtains favor from the Lord.

An excited Kolantsho gushed about his fiancee on Facebook and shared pictures of the moment she said ‘Yes’.

Congratulations Sir, now we know why they call you Big Daddy.