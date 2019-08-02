At least one person has been confirmed dead in a road accident in Pandamatenga this morning.

Pandamatenga Police Station Commander Superintendent Nelson Museke, said it seems the driver of a Toyota Nadia lost control of the car.



“We were on our way to meet the Minister at the Pandamatenga Agricultural Show when found the car here at 08:45,” he said.



Museke said the car had five occupants including the driver and three were seriously injured.



“The car in our opinion flipped and threw out the passengers,” explained Museke. “One died on the spot and two are critical at Kasane Hospital,” said Museke.



The Station Commander urgesd drivers to be vigilant when using the new Pandamatenga road as it is slippery.