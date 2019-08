A day full of fun for both kids and adults alike has been slated for 31 August at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

The Northern Charity Family Fun Day and Wellness After Party will be headlined by Skazzo alongside some of Francistown’s reputable DJs such as Bunz, Phat T, Bandounce, Nexus and Missy.

Activities on the day include horse riding, teen dance party, playstation multiplayer games, quad bikes, jumping castle and many more.

