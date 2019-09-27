Nokwazi kicks off base lounge independence festivals

Base Lounge has put together an exciting line up for Independence celebrations.

On Friday the fun kicks off with Nokwazi, with the‘Amagama’ singer ably supported by DJ Jakes, Distilled and Skint.

Cover charge is P100.

On Saturday it’s the turn of Maun’s finest, led by Cue, Big Pun, Skint, Zaze, C Soul, Maximum and Tony Davito.

This time it’s plenty of fun for half the price as P50 gets you in.

Sunday’s celebrations see Prince Kaybee take to the stage, with DJ Jakes, Distilled and Skint in action once again.

Patrons will have to part with P150.

The gigs continue on Monday with LA Timmy, Sly, Vaughnkex and Billinator.