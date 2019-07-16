No pay rise today!

Early this year, government, together with the unions, implemented a 10 percent salary increase for grade A and B public servants, as well as a 6 percent rise for grades C and D.

It was further announced the increase would be repeated in the 2020/2021 financial year.

However, the recently released PEMANDU report suggested the lower grade earners should be given a 20 percent increase with immediate effect.

This led to speculation that a further pay rise was imminent.

However, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane’s quashed such talk when addressing local media this week, effectively revealing that government is broke and cautioning other professionsionals to stop being jealous of soldiers who got a hefty increment across ranks.

In light of this, The Voice took to the streets of Gaborone to get city dwellers’ views on the development.

NOT AMUSED: Thatayaone Mmeshe

To be frank, I think government has turned its eye so quickly to what she said she would do.

People are suffering because their salaries do not allow them to enjoy their money due to the expenses that they are faced with.

Let’s take a look at the bills, the food, everything is expensive and people have no money.

Another thing, government should understand that we live in an era where you need money for everything.

To her (government), not increasing the salaries of people means that we are just going to work only to spend our money on our basic needs; we cannot afford to spend on things we want.

It is a pity that government only thinks for herself.

Tumelo Sitayelo, 26, Transformational Speaker

The issue of salary increment is two ways.

Two ways in the sense that we have to look at the status of our economy and whether people are really making it out there with the current salaries.

We are facing challenges in the economy as we are still running on colonial policies that were created a long time ago and are no longer relevant.

Meanwhile life gets more expensive by the day.

I have no problem with the President increasing salaries or not increasing salaries, but the issue is, are we aware of where the world is going?

What do we have at heart as leaders, do we have people’s interests at heart and want to see them living well or would we rather have them living a slavery way of life?

When you say you will not increase salaries, you have to give reasons behind the decision.

Gone are the days when one jumps on stage and says they won’t increase salaries without explaining why.

The nation is no longer looking for yes or no, but why things are done the way they are.

John Davids, 30, self-employed

You have to realise that any government financial decision has to be put through a particular national development plan.

If it is not in the national plan, it means there is no provision for that – government has to be given an allowance to position themselves to take that particular decision. For the ordinary Motswana who wants an increment, that puts them in a terrible position.

Bokamoso, Engineer

This is result of making salary increments that were not budgeted for!

As you will recall, earlier this year salaries of members of the armed forces were instantly increased, where did government get that money?

Whatever the motivation was, it seems it has backfired as we now hear government coffers have run dry.