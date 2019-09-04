Controversial Botswana Democratic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane is yet to be launched following the indefinite postponement of his launch recently.



No reasons have so far been advanced for the postponement of the launch of the outspoken politician.



When addressing the party’s monthly presser this week, the party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi said that all the launches that were postponed will be carried out in due course but without giving any specific dates.



Balopi dismissed suggestions that the postponement of the launch may have been motivated by a recent complaint against Moswaane by the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Kefentse Mzwinila.



Mzwinila recently wrote the BDP a complaint letter citing how Moswaane misled parliament and defied party caucus during the parliament’s debate on the supplementary budget for the disputed Masama Mmamashia water project.



“Just like all the launches that were rescheduled on the basis of availability of the venue, the person to launch them and preparations, we will rely on the campaign manager to set the new dates.”



He then emphasised that Moswaane was their candidate who will go to represent the constituency in the coming elections.



“There is no vacancy for either parliamentary or council position because all have been filled,” said Balopi before dismissing allegations that some of their members were planning to cross to Botswana Patriotic Front towards registration day.



“There are no threats from all our 57 parliamentary candidates,” he added.



Meanwhile, Balopi together with the party’s Campaign Chairperson, Tebelelo Seretse mentioned that vulgar and derogatory language will not be allowed during the party’s campaign rallies.