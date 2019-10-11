No improvement in mining production

Botswana may have to fast track its diversification efforts after it emerged the economy’s mainstay, mining and Diamonds in particular, has experienceda decline in production.

Recently released information from Statistics Botswana shows that since 2012, mining production has been on a slight but gradual decline.

For the second quarter of 2019, Diamond production dropped by 8.4 percent when compared to a 6.4 percent increase in the same period last year.

The decrease is attributed to weaker trading conditions as well as cautiondue to macroeconomic uncertainty.

“The quarter-on-quarter analysis reflects that diamond production decreased by 4.2 percent during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to a decrease of 5.4 percent registered in the first quarter of 2019,” states the report.

For the third consecutive quarter, coal production slipped, dropping by 6.3 percent during the second quarter of the year.

“Although production fell, it is important to note that there was no shortfall in supply of coal due to stockpiling. The quarter-on-quarter comparison on the other hand shows that coal production rose by 12.3 percent when compared to the preceding quarter,” notes the report.

Meanwhile, Gold production declined for the second consecutive year, dropping by 14 percent during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the same quarter last year.

The decrease is said to be a result of unstable commodity prices as well as the notable deteriorating lifespan of Mupane Gold Mine.

However, the quarterly analysis shows an increase of 36.6 percent during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter.

Soda Ash production recorded positive growth for the sixth consecutive quarter, increasing by 0.1 percent during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The continued improvement in production is attributed to the plant’s high efficiency following the plant refurbishment in 2017.