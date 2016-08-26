No BOT50 peace pipe

Shaya has been watching with keen interest to see how the standoff between Bot50 organisers and the entertainment industry will end.

At one point there was talk that people from both camps had found common ground yet it seems some within the entertainment decided to betray the rest of the gang that fought for their inclusion in BOT50.

Information reaching Shaya is that some artists were given ‘something to eat’ so they could shut up.

It was therefore not surprising to see out spoken promoters such as Zen taking it to social media.

“I can’t wait for October 1.Bot 50 e kile yare tlhakatlhakanyetsa industry betsho. (Bot50 has messed up the industry) A molelo o hete go tsene dipula. (Let the roving torch pass and the rainy season begin) Bot 50 has brought nothing but greediness, hearted, jealousy, divide and rule and bolope.( bootlicking) Ako Boipuso bo tsene bo hete re itlhoboge re boele hassle.(Independence celebrations should come and go so we get on with our lives) ”

At least you didn’t sell your soul Zen, keep hustling and being professional at what you do.