A new craft market, which is under construction at Nhabe Museum in Maun, is expected to be complete by the end of August – just in time to open doors to tourists for the peak season.

According to the museum’s director, Salani Gambule, local communities are already preparing their handcrafts and artwork to secure free space in the stalls.

“The aim of this market is to provide an outlet for local artists and craft manufactures to sell their work. The market will collect produce to any artist or craft producers in the North West region,” Gambule explained.

“The market has no limitation to art or craft forms, meaning we are looking for many product diversification and assortment, such as woodwork, eggshells, beadwork, recycled products, basketry, leather work, clay, pottery and many other varied produce.”

As a gateway to the Okavango Delta, Maun is a preferred tourism destination. Because of this background, Nhabe Museum strongly believe this particular project will help local communities attract and retain unique small businesses as part of the district’s development strategy.

“The craft market is set up to target among others, international tourists, the safari and hospitality industry, government departments and ordinary customers who are interested in crafts,” said Gambule.

This week communities from all over the district were assembled at the museum where they underwent handcraft training as they prepare to take advantage of the craft market.

“The training placed emphasis on product development, quality control, as well as financial management,” added Gambule.