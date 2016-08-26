Ngami Youth Pitso on-Boatile

Botswana Democratic Party Youth League President, Andy Boatile is optimistic that the Ngamiland District Youth Pitso which has been postponed twice will eventually take place in October.

The outgoing youth leader said the postponements were as a result of circumstance beyond their control, contrary to allegations doing rounds that some senior party officials were sabotaging him for not rallying fully behind Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“Our VP had engagements on both dates and if you remember well the last set date clashed with Police Day Commemorations and there was no how we could hold the event when there was an event of that magnitude taking place. I am assuring our members in the Ngamiland District that we will come this time around,” he said.

He said that part of their BDPYL Pitso is to economically empower youth and also get feedback from them.

“Thirty three constituencies have benefited from these gatherings with their youth having been sent for courses, workshops, business management to China and some countries in Africa.”

He said in areas such as Gaborone and Palapye where the Pitso was held, both parties, being the youth and party leaders gained a lot from the interactions.

“We now know what is needed and you will find that problems vary with each region.”

He said their plan is to have the President, the vice president and other cabinet members in their Pitso to exchange knowledge with the youth.

“My aim is to have reached out to all our constituencies by end of January, that has been one of my core objectives. It is the legacy that I want to leave behind,” he said.

Meanwhile, Boatile declined to comment on he intend to challenge Shaw Kgathi for position of Deputy Secretary in their next Party elections.