New real estate association cries sabotage

Institute of Estate Agents Botswana (IEABO) is accusing the regulatory body, The Real Estate Advisory Council (REAC), of sabotage and applying a ‘big brother’ mentality.

Despite becoming an officially registered institution in December 2016, IEABO claims the council refuses to recognise them.

The association’s chairman, Andries Malete says they have written a series of letters to REAC without receiving a single reply or even acknowledgement of the letters.

Malete suspects the council is protecting another association, the Real Estate Institute of Botswana (REIB) whose members also sit in REAC.

“We sense that they worry they will become jobless since most of them are doing jobs of both valuers and estate agents. In most countries this is not the case, it’s either you are a valuer or estate agent,” charged Malete, who insisted th stand-off was not good for consumers.

According to the irate Chairman, the individuals who serve in REAC also serve in REIB. He believes this is the major reason for the council’s refusal to recognise them, as IEABO would represent direct competition to REIB.

Malete explained that their association, which boasts 50 members, consists of up and coming estate agentswho are trying to establish themselves in the market collectively.

He further warned that IEABO intends to approach the Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services to officially lodge their grievance against REAC.

Meanwhile, despite promising to respond to Voice Money’s enquiries, REAC Registrar, Michale Tumagole had not done so by press time.

He was asked why the council is refusing to recognise IEABO even though the association has been registered and has members.