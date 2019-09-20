New look, new sound for jojo

Following the failure to release her much publicised traditional album “Bo Rrasetori” last year, Rejoice Gaonakala has flipped the script.

Jojo as she is known in music circles has thrown away her traditional dance garments and is now putting on ‘Mbaqanga’ shoes.

Her first single “Re ja Lelelelele, Re nwa nanananana” to her anticipated first ‘Mbaqanga’ album has elicited mixed reactions from her followers and music commentators.

The new song published by Dagee Record label will be officially released this Sunday.

It is a typical fast paced song dominated by Patrick Mangasa Motlaopi’s lead and bass guitars.

Her arrival in the highly competitive ‘Mbaqanga’ genre is perhaps the right business decision, but it is also great loss to fans of ‘Ga Moiyabana’ album.