They are undoubtedly one of the most electrifying Rhumba groups in Francistown.

Nelly and Rhumba Musica are back with another album ‘Ba masika’ and once again the lanky lad and his group have not disappointed.

The six-track album reminds GITG of a young Frank Lesokwane.

Old school Rhumba lovers will definitely love this one.

Songs include ‘Facebook’, ‘Layang band’, ‘Tobina’, ‘Dikatara’, ‘Rhumba music’ and the title track ‘Ba masika’.