Alliance for Progressives (AP) President, Ndaba Gaolathe, is expected back in court tomorrow (Wednesday), following his brief appearance before Village Magistrate, Mogi Paya, on Monday to justify his eligibility to stand for elections at Bonnington South constituency.

Gaolathe is expected to answer a claim by one Gomotho Gomotho who alleges that the AP leader is not eligible to contest for the elections at Bonninton South as the physical address he provided is not his principal address.

Gaolathe’s lawyer, Uyapo Ndadi, explained to The Voice after the Monday court session that: “we will be back in court on Wednesday as you have just heard. The complainant asked the Magistrate to postpone the matter saying he needs more time to make his case. In the first charge we moved for the dismissal of the objection because the complainant did not appear and the court granted us the dismissal.”

The case continues.