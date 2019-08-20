Dear Uncle, Khama Sacrificed you for Financial Gains

The Disneyfication of wildlife has caused Ian Khama and Dereck Joubert to constantly confuse animal rights for animal welfare.

Conserving this ideal has been the most hyped type of conservation that is based outside the country and mostly in Western nations, where talk of animal rights can often make it seem as if human rights are non-existent.

The campaigns for animal rights have a nefarious intent to eclipse human rights, mainly because as far as the activists are concerned, Africa is a wilderness where tourists come on safari adventures.

However, Khama’s inner circle in the tourism sector was determined to centralise all the natural resources – in fact, this was the only reason the whole land bank issue was brought up and the communities were pushed away in the first place.

The inner circle was following a model where everything belongs to the central government.

The hazard coming from an approach such as this was that, if there was no proper management of the resources, the practice was open to abuse and prepared a breeding ground for corruption, mainly because all the money went to the government before it was distributed to community projects.

Essentially, this meant that politicians and civil servants decided completely apart from the communities where these natural resources flourished.

We’ve seen exactly that with the previous administration.

Now, this is how these noisemakers have no touch with the often tragic reality that we coexist with to accommodate wildlife, only for the tourists to pay fees to visit and see the animals in their natural habitat.

Their dollars and pounds have misled them to believe they now should dictate that our lives don’t matter when compared against the animals.

My family had not entirely settled in America when my phone on the morning of Saturday the 11th August 2019 beeped, and the message from my nephew shockingly traumatised us: “…The last thing, Uncle Abednico is late. He was killed by an elephant this morning.”

Abed was my mother’s youngest brother, two years my senior and one we did stuff together during our formative stages, and to learn of his tragic passing with more than 10, 000 miles apart and a heavy workload that I could not avoid, broke my heart into bits and pieces.

Uncle Abed was no ordinary person where elephants were concerned. In fact, he has pictures with these mammals – though an auto-mechanic, he had spent all his career working in the bush for various safari companies and received lots of training in handling these dangerous beasts.

On a fateful afternoon, my uncle bid his young wife goodbye and drove to the field where he had gone to survey a source of water in the company of his firstborn daughter and nephew. A young bull frantically charged in the middle of the farm.

He clapped hands to keep it away. It retreated momentarily, and in full force confronted him in a split of a second, in full view of the traumatised youth; it trampled over him, stomping its gigantic foot hard against his belly, breaking his skull, piercing his abdomen with its tusk, stripping him stark naked until there was no soul left in his wasted body before furiously making its way back, his clothes perched on its trunk to display the mission was accomplished.

Just five years ago, elephants were not a common sight in villages and towns, but the overabundance in population since the infamous presidential directive of 2014 that banned culling of these species, has besieged communities.

Yet Khama and his buddies who profit from photographic tourism continue to talk about animal rights.

As a society that has never confronted racialism – it can no longer escape our assessment that those in the United States who founded the #Black-Lives-Matter movement did so out of a realisation that a systemic attitude would wipe out the black race if no action was taken.

These are the people from whom we might get tips to tell those middle and upper-middle-class Caucasians in North America and Europe with the purchasing power that Africa is not a safari paradise – nations make up this continent.

My dear uncle paid the price for a penchant for money and power that the likes of Khama and Joubert would not compromise no matter the expense!