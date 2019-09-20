Namibian refugees deported

Deportation of Caprivians who have been refugees in Dukwi since 1998 continued on Wednesday morning as the Botswana government made good on their promise to deport the unwanted illegal immigrants back to Namibia.



The first batch of deportees arrived in Namibia on Tuesday where they immediately handed a petition to the Namibian government to grant them a referendum on the Caprivi issue.



Last week (12th September) senior government officials from the two countries had a consultative meeting in Francistown.



In a joint statement signed by Deputy Secretary for Justice Nchunga Nchunga and Namibia’s Commissioner for Refugees Likius Valombola, the two parties re-affirmed their commitment to work together to ensure the safe return of Namibian refugees.



The statement said in light of the assurances given by both governments, the necessary preparations and conditions for reception in Namibia have been put in place and the two governments agreed that the process be done in speed, efficiently and in dignity.



However a reliable source who witnessed the process told The Voice in an interview that there was nothing dignifying in the way the refugees were bungled out of the country.



“Families were torn apart. There was weeping and wailing as infants as young as 10 months were thrown into trucks with no ventilation,” The Voice heard.