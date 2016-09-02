Namibia emerges tops

The inaugural 8 Nations Women’s Tournament hosted by the Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) ended on a positive note last weekend with Namibia snatching the coveted first prize.

The increase from the usual four teams to eight gave debutantes Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho and Gauteng, an opportunity to play against sides that they would normally not have an opportunity to meet.

Namibia won the tournament by defeating hosts Botswana in the final, rendering them unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The Namibians went on to bag all the individual awards to show their determination and collective team effort.

According to BCA PRO Sumod Damodar, the standard of play was on the upward trend as the tournament progressed, and friendship as well as togetherness among the players from all teams was also pleasing.

He said the general feedback from all visiting teams to the BCA was encouraging and their eagerness to return for the next edition gave more impetus to their “United and Proud” statement.

Whilst a lot of good cricket was played on the field, Damodar said, there were developments off the field too during the four days, involving women in cricket.

“This created an additional platform for growth and progress of women’s cricket within this region. At the same time, Cricket was incorporated into the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Zone 5 and the Cricket Confederation.This is also an initiative by Botswana to formulate a base for cricket to be incorporated in the All Africa Games, once the other regions within Africa also follow suit,” he added.

The participating nations were, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho and Gauteng XI.

During the tournament, in attendance was ICC Umpire, Johan Cloete, who is no stranger to Botswana.

He was also the Mentor Umpire for the ICC WCL Division 7 Senior Men’s Tournament hosted by Botswana in 2013.

Cloete gave the standing Umpires as well as the Botswana Cricket Umpires & Scorers Association (BCUSA) an opportunity to interact and improve on their abilities.