Naledi shines at africa championships

Woman Candidate Master (WCM), Naledi Marape, had by Wednesday, won her three games out of possible nine at the ongoing Africa Junior Chess Championships held in Port Elizabeth South Africa.

Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) sent a team of 17 young players aged between 8 and 18 to participate in the championships. Nine year old WCM Marape finished second and won silver medal in the championships held in Zambia in 2015 while Besa Masaiti won bronze medal.

The event is open to all African Federations affiliated to the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

BCF Public Relations Director Keenese Katisenge said the winners of the tournament will be awarded FIDE titles.

She said the winners of each age group category will also get an invite to participate in the 2017 World Youth Chess Championships.

“This is the opportunity for our young athletes to grow and get a ticket to the world championships. We have sent a very competitive team and we are expecting them to bring medals. The team has prepared well and the players participated in local tournaments to prepare for championships. Chess is growing and the youngsters have shown potential to take the sport to the next level. The Championship is played in accordance with FIDE regulations as a 9 Round Swiss System tournament. The time control is 90 minutes for the game for each player,” said Katisenge