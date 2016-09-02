Mupane’s golden future

Improved prices boost Mupane Gold Mine

The future of Mupane Gold Mine (MGM) (Pty) Ltd is bright on the back of the operating costs the mining entity has managed to keep under control as well as the anticipated improvement of the price of gold on the international market.

MGM, which trades as Galane Gold Ltd following the acquisition of Galane Gold Ltd from IAMGOLD in August 2011, has been under siege thanks to low commodity prices at the international market.

Now Galane Gold Ltd owns 100 percent of MGM, a Botswana company which has been producing gold from Mupane operations since 2005.

Mupane holds prospecting and mining licenses covering the entire prospective area of the Tati Greenstone belt in the northeastern part of the country.

When addressing a Francistown City Council (FCC) full council session last Thursday, MGM Mining Manager Cedric Sam said despite having remained close to a year low at about US$849 per ounce, the gold price has been on the rise.

Though not outperforming other commodities and most base metals, Sam revealed that gold prices have improved significantly from US$849 per ounce to US$1 300 per ounce in the last six months.

“For the past six months, gold prices has steadily increased from US$1000 per ounce to US$1 300 per ounce,” said Sam, amid a thunderous applause from the satisfied civic leaders.

Sam added: “Should the gold prices continue to be hovering above US$1 300 per ounce, we believe that there is an opportunity for numerous additional open-pit mining operations within our licenses.”

Sam expressed optimism that the previous underground mining operations within the mining giant’s licenses could be reactivated and that several of the known deposits that were mined as open pits could continue to be mined underground.

“Planning has commenced for exploration drilling at depth for previously mined open pits such as Signal Hill, Golden Eagle, Tau and Kwena to assess the viability of converting them into underground,” he said.

During the depressed gold prices period, Sam said MGM stopped mining at Golden Eagle pit and replaced it by processing sub and low grades stockpiles at Mupane and Signal Hill to complement Tau underground and Thekwane in a bid to reduce costs.

According to Sam, such a deliberate move helped a lot, as the mining giant remained afloat despite the low commodity prices at the international market. Councilors here hailed the management of MGM for taking drastic but viable actions.

MGM currently employs approximately 339 employees and with the new open pits and underground expansion becoming part of their planning for the future, Sam said, the number of employees is expected to increase.