Mugabe’s burial place remains a mystery

The final resting place of Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe remains unknown as the tussle between his family and the government continues.



Declared a national hero upon his death last Friday, Mugabe could be buried at the national shrine of liberation war heroes but his family is objecting, arguing that he made it clear that he wants to be laid to rest at his home village in Kutama, Zvimba district, 85km from Harare.



Addressing the media soon after a meeting between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and former first lady Grace Mugabe, family spokesperson Walter Chidakwa said there is still no confirmation regarding Mugabe’s place and day and of burial.



However, speaking to the AFP news agency earlier, Mugabe’s nephew, Leo Mugabe said the wishes of his late uncle must be respected.



“His body will lie in state at Kutama on Sunday night followed by a private burial either Monday or Tuesday-no National Heroes Acre. That’s the decision of the whole family.”



He also maintained that the government’s programme will end on Saturday after the funeral service set to be attended by sitting and former heads of states.



Mugabe’s reported refusal to be buried with his late comrades is apparently because of his bitterness over how he was removed from power in November 2107 by his once trusted lieutenants.



Meanwhile, Mugabe’s remains are set to lie in state this afternoon at Harare’s Rufaro stadium so the public can bid him farewell.



The body will then be taken back to his residence as the former leader reportedly told his wife to never leave the side of his coffin.