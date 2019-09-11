Mugabe’s body arrives in Zimbabwe

The body of the late former Zimbabwe leader, Robert Mugabe has arrived in the country ahead of his burial on Sunday at a site yet to be confirmed.



Mugabe died in Singapore last Friday aged 95.

Hundreds of people, some of whom wailed at the sight of his coffin converged at the national airport named after him to welcome his remains. Some chanted “Gushungo”, his totem.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the brief solemn ceremony where he called upon Zimbabweans to show love and respect for the former leader by turning up in numbers for his funeral.



From the airport the body was taken to the military command base for a brief ceremony before being taken to his Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale, Harare.



President Mnangagwa indicated that the Ministry of Home Affairs will later release a programme of what would happen in the next hours and days.



Meanwhile dozens of sitting and former regional and international leaders have reportedly confirmed their attendance to the state funeral service on Saturday.



These include President Mokgweetsi Masisi and former President Festus Mogae.