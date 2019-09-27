Mugabe to be buried in home village

Zimbabwe’s late former leader, Robert Mugabe will be buried in his home district, Zvimba this weekend and not at the Heroes Acre, as his widow Grace has prevailed over the government to make sure her late husband’s wishes are respected.



In a statement on Thursday evening, government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana confirmed that Mugabe will be buried in his home district, putting an end to public disputes over his final resting place.



“The family of the late former President, R.G Mugabe has expressed its desire to proceed with his burial in Zvimba. In line with government policy to respect the wishes of the families of deceased heroes, government is cooperating with the Mugabe family in their new position,” reads the statement.



Mugabe who, according to his family died a bitter and sad man over the way he was ousted in an army led coup in 2017 had told those close to him that he wanted to be buried in Zvimba and not at the Heroes Acre where other liberation war heroes are buried.



He also did not want President Emmerson Mnangagwa to officiate at his burial.



However the latter had tried to go against the deceased’s wishes and seemed to have won as the government had started building a mausoleum at the national shrine to house Mugabe’s remain, that was until Thursday later afternoon when it emerged that the late leader would after all be buried where he wanted to.



Some chiefs from his home district had in previous interviews with the media hinted that Mugabe would be buried the traditional way, leading to speculation that his remains would be interned in a cave with only his close family present at the ceremony.

Public statement