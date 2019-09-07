The late former Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe has been declared a national hero.



Addressing the media at the State House yesterday (Friday) evening, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also declared days of national mourning until Mugabe’s burial.



There are however no details yet about the arrival of his body, burial date or where he will be buried though being declared a national hero means that he can be buried at the national shrine in Harare where most prominent war veterans who were affiliated to the ruling Zanu PF are buried.



According to recent media reports, Mugabe told his close allies and family members that he wants to be buried at his rural home in Zvimba, 80km southwest of Harare.



He apparently made it clear that he does not want his former comrades who kicked him out of power to preside over his funeral.



Mugabe died aged 95 at a hospital in Singapore where he had been seeking medical attention for the last four months.