The late former Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe has been declared a national hero.
Addressing the media at the State House yesterday (Friday) evening, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also declared days of national mourning until Mugabe’s burial.
There are however no details yet about the arrival of his body, burial date or where he will be buried though being declared a national hero means that he can be buried at the national shrine in Harare where most prominent war veterans who were affiliated to the ruling Zanu PF are buried.
According to recent media reports, Mugabe told his close allies and family members that he wants to be buried at his rural home in Zvimba, 80km southwest of Harare.
He apparently made it clear that he does not want his former comrades who kicked him out of power to preside over his funeral.
Mugabe died aged 95 at a hospital in Singapore where he had been seeking medical attention for the last four months.
Beggars belief a thug gets heroes status an uncaring person who brought a country down to its knees He dies in a foreign hospital not even on the african continent while the ordinary people struggle to live on handouts a man who screamed to the world “Zimbabwe isMine” no leader does this his wife has been seen leaving the Mortuary in Singapore covering her face -how odd and a comment from an onlooker saying she is known for her designer clothes in Singapore and for shopping in Exclusive shops
“|Grace Mugabe covered her face as she left a funeral parlour in Singapore on Friday following the death of her husband who passed away aged 95. Grace was dressed in black with a blue shawl covering her head. Grace kept her profile low as she slipped out of Gleaneagle’s Hospital after her husband passed away at 10.40am Singapore time. Later the family, including Mugabe’s daughter and a woman believed to be Grace’s sister, attended the chapel of rest funeral parlour Singapore Casket to pay their respects. One onlooker said: ‘She is best known in this country for showing off her… Read more »
Why is this woman who beat up people covering her face?
Health like access to clean water is a basic right for all
The Dailymail UK further states
“More than £60,000 was once spent on a single visit to a department store by Grace Mugabe .
Mugabe is believed to have left behind a multi-million-pound estate which was built from his days as ruler.
His widow is reportedly sitting on a £1 billion mountain of cash
His only daughter with Grace Mugabe Bona, 31, studied in Singapore and is said to own a luxury home in the island nation.”
The Old Man who neglected his people has his TWO Grandchildren born in Singapore “Bona’s Singapore choice to give birth exposes Mugabe Posted on April 15, 2016 by The Independent in Feature, A pregnant Bona (right, in white maternity dress) at a birthday function for her father President Robert Mugabe at State House in February. EVEN though she may not be using public funds, the choice by President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona, to deliver her new baby in far-flung Singapore, betrays the First Family’s hypocrisy and its lack of confidence in the country’s healthcare facilities. By Wongai Zhangazha Like her… Read more »
Another Article “The Mugabes’ $1BILLION property empire: How ex-President and his wife gathered assets including 25-bedroom mansion in Harare, Hong Kong villa and stolen farms while Zimbabweans starved Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace built up a huge personal fortune and property empire while their countrymen suffered in the starvation and grinding poverty that his brutal regime brought about. Mugabe, who died in Singapore today at the age of 95, owned a lavish 25-bedroom mansion in Harare and a luxury villa in Hong Kong while his playboy sons lived in luxury in Dubai and South Africa. ” These regional organisations like… Read more »