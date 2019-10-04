Mpumi sets ghetto spring fest ablaze

South African songbird Mpumi saved what threatened to be a boring show with an exhilarating performance just after midnight.

On an extremely cold night at Molapo Leisure Gardens, revellers had cowed around small bonfires as temperatures dropped to freezing levels.

The DJs who took turns at the booth tried their best but revellers chose to dance around the fires instead of in front of the stage.

That, however, changed as soon as Mpumi and her two scantly dressed dancers stepped on stage.

The diminutive vocalist belted out some of her popular songs such as ‘Wena’, ‘Umoya’, ‘Somandla’ and ‘MfokaLanga’.

The crowd sang along to every lyric and went wild when she performed her latest hit ‘Umona’ featuring TNS.

This was the second annual Ghetto Spring Festival, a show conceptualised by DJ Phat T.

Last year the festival was headlined by DJ Ganyani.