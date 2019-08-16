Mpumi for ghetto spring fest

Umoya songbird Mpumi Somandla is slated to perform at Molapo Leisure Gardens on 27th September for the second annual Ghetto Spring Festival.

The South African, who burst onto the music scene with her 2016 debut album ‘The birth of Mpumi’, is one of Msanzi’s smoothest singers.

Her hit songs include ‘Wena’, ‘Shona Malanga’, ‘Ngize’ and the latest ‘Mfokalanga’.

Ghetto Spring Festival is the brainchild of DJ Phat T, who brought DJ Ganyani last year.

Early tickets are P100, P180 (double) and P200 (VIP).