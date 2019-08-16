Mozwani’s unwelcome return

On Friday, Shaya was amongst the masses who witnessed the return of Mozwani.

Young school kids, probably doing their Junior or Cambridge levels, were seen driving around the city in a mini combi.

What shocked Shaya was the manner in which they handled themselves.

Firstly, it started as a wine drinking session but deteriorated into what looked like widespread dagga smoking.

As usual, the responsible Shaya immediately called the police as trouble was clearly imminent.

Sadly, the boys in blue took their time and I suspect it was the regular excuse, ‘Re santse re sena koloi!’