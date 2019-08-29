I'M INNOCENT-Moswaane Francistown West Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane speaking at charged BDP rally... Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Botswana Democratic Party, Francistown West Parliamentary Candidate for the 2019 General elections Ignatius Moswaane has played down allegations that the party intends to recall him as a candidate.



The Voice has it on good authority that the BDP Francistown Regional Committee met last night, in a meeting that dragged on until 3am, and on the agenda was the under fire MP.



However in an interview with The Voice, Moswaane said he does not believe the BDP will recall him.



“The BDP is a serious organisation. One of its objectives is to win the elections and I’m part of the team that is working hard to win the constituency for the party,” said Moswaane.



The fiery MP went on a collision course after speaking in support of the defeated Masama-MmaMashia Water project motion.



The MP further accused Minister Kefentse Mzwinila for failure to implement the project something that was allegedly viewed as an attack on the ruling party by the Francistown West MP.



In response Mzwinila appealed for disciplinary action against Moswaane noting that the MP “defied the guidance of the party and national leadership, defied a cabinet directive, defied a caucus resolution…and brought the reputation of the party into disrepute in terms of corruption allegations”.



Meanwhile Baemedi Medupi of the BDP Francistown Regional Committee denied knowledge of any meeting over Moswaane’s case. “I do not know anything about Moswaane, I am under the regional committee and Moswaane’s case is with the disciplinary committee. I have nothing to do with it,” he said.