Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change Member of Parliament and daughter of the late MDC president, Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai Tsvangirai- Java has died.

Vimbai, who was also the secretary of the Women’s Assembly died this afternoon at the Avenues Clinic in Harare, the party announced in a statement.

She was involved in a car crash last month while returning to Harare from Bulawayo.

The horror crash claimed the lives of two MDC Alliance officials while she sustained head injuries, broken left hand and broken pelvis.

Her father passed on last February after succumbing to cancer of the colon while her mother Susan, who was also a notable figure in Zimbabwe politics died in a car accident in March 2009.

Tsvangirai’s former advisor, Alex Magaisa wrote on Twitter; “She was the one Morgan Tsvangirai thought would carry the family torch in politics after him. A bright career had just begun before a cruel wind came.”