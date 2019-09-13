Morgan dayz drops episode

Trap and Bomrap artist, Morgan Dayz has released a 13-track album called Episode.

The youthful dreadlocked artist fuses old and new Hip Hop into his songs, making it a must listen to for both the young and older generation.

Hits to look out for on the LP include ‘Family Issues’, ‘Love and Betrayed’, ‘Tears’ and ‘Ghetto Boys’.

All the songs were produced, mixed and mastered by Dynamitic and marketed by Gilbert Promotions.

The album is available on all online platforms such as Spotify, Apple music, Tidal and Deezer.

The sound is impressive, the beats catchy, the lyrics hard-hitting and the songs diverse, which makes for an impressive album.