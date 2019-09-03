Unlike in previous general elections, more young people are expected to cast their vote in the October elections.

IEC Chief Public Relations officer, Osupile Maroba has told this publication that the participation of young people in this year’s election will definitely exceed 2014 figures.

“Älthough I do not have the exact figures at the moment of how many young people have registered to vote, what I am am sure of is that the figures are higher than in 2014 and 2009. I will have the exact numbers once vetting of the roll and transfer period has been finalised,”said Maroba.

The IEC spokesperson went on to explained that the spike of youth participation in elections and in the voting process is due to the vigorous voter education by the organisation.

“As IEC we have introduced election education in our primary and secondary school curriculum and our efforts are clearly bearing fruit. Students have information and knowledge on the importance of election and they understand what their vote means. It is for this reason that our youths have registered in large numbers,”Maroba explained.