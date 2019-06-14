More fire's inferno

Local Rhumba star More Fire, who has gained a cult following for his red-hot live performances, will drop his fourth album on the 20 September.

Although he is yet to come up with a title for the six-album LP, the Tutume-born crooner promised to bring the heat with his latest offering.

“I do not know what to call it because all the songs are fire like my name. It includes tracks like ‘Nfana wa Maun’, which talks about those people who do not like developments in their lives but prefer the rural ways,” said the singer songwriter, who performs with a 12-man band.

“Then there is ‘Honda Fit’ in which I appreciate the car as Batswana welcomed it warmly. It is user-friendly and we have bought it in high numbers,” laughed the Rhumba artist, who revealed all six songs featured on the album were recorded at Norble Sound Studio in Kopong.

“There is also a song called ‘Monate Mpolaye’ dedicated to the night crawlers or those who like grooving. I can assure Batswana that the upcoming album is very hot, they should prepare themselves for it!” declared More Fire, who has over 12 years experience in the music industry including working as a backing singer for Jeff Matheatau.

In an energy fuelled interview, the bubbly performer named Vee Mampeezy as his inspiration.

“He always gives me courage in my journey with music,” More Fire told Voice Entertainment, adding Kwasa Kwasa king Franco was another of his mentors

“We are both former soldiers so working together is easy. When it comes to discipline and order he is the best,” gushed More Fire, who came to prominence with his debut album ‘O bone koo’.

“My other albums are ‘Ke Boela Gae’ recorded by Zolasko with a song called Lekwalo which brought light in my life. The other one is ‘Talente’ which leaves everyone on the ground dancing,” concluded the father of two.